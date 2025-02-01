Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Wears Cream and Gold Saree With Madhubani Border Design by Padma Awardee Dulari Devi (See Pics and Video)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament on Saturday, February 1, to present Union Budget 2025-26 dressed in a cream and gold saree with a Madhubani border design by Padma awardee Dulari Devi. Devi is a 2021 Padma Shri awardee.

Sitharaman visited Bihar to meet Dulari Devi for credit outreach activity at Mithila Art Institute. Devi had presented the saree and asked FM to wear it for the budget day. The Budget presentation always attracts eyeballs towards the presenter's attire (Finance Minister). Sitharaman's saree selections for budget presentations have consistently drawn public interest.

This will be her eighth Union Budget presentation. In a seventh budget presentation in 2023, she wore a white silk saree featuring a magenta border with golden designs. For the interim budget earlier this year, she appeared in a blue handloom saree, carrying a 'bahi-khata' with a red covering.

She gave her first Budget presentation in 2019 which she wore a bright pink Mangalgiri saree with gold borders. That year marked the inaugural use of the traditional 'bahi khata' instead of a briefcase. The Budget documents were enclosed in red silk fabric bearing the national emblem.