Budget 2025: What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Expensive? Check the Complete List
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 1, 2025 01:05 PM2025-02-01T13:05:53+5:302025-02-01T13:07:35+5:30
On Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament, marking her eighth consecutive budget. ...
On Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament, marking her eighth consecutive budget. The budget includes several key announcements, particularly changes in direct and indirect taxes on various products and services. These changes are expected to make some items cheaper, while others could see price increases due to new tax hikes. Notably, taxes on cancer-related medicines and electric vehicles (EVs) have been reduced.
What Will Become Cheaper?
Leather goods
Electronic products
Mobile phones and mobile batteries
Electric cars
Clothing items
LED TVs
36 cancer-related medicines, which will now be completely tax-free
Several medicines, with customs duties removed
Frozen fish paste, with customs duty reduced from 15% to 5%
Handwoven textiles
Marine products, with customs duty reduced from 30% to 5%
What Will Become Costlier
The government proposed to increase Basic Customs Duty on interactive flat panel display to 20 per cent from 10 per cent. This, the finance minister said, is aimed at rectifying the inverted duty structure.
Additionally, the finance minister proposed a time limit for provisional assessment fixed at two years.
During last year's Union Budget, the finance minister had announced measures resulting in the reduction of mobile phone, gold, silver, and copper prices.
Three cancer treatment medicines were also exempted from the Basic Customs Duty.
The central government, in 2024, had proposed rise in customs duty on non-biodegradable plastics to 25 percent. Basic customs duty on specified telecom equipment also increased from 10 per cent to 15 per centOpen in app