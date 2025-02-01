Budget 2025: What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Expensive? Check the Complete List

On Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament, marking her eighth consecutive budget. The budget includes several key announcements, particularly changes in direct and indirect taxes on various products and services. These changes are expected to make some items cheaper, while others could see price increases due to new tax hikes. Notably, taxes on cancer-related medicines and electric vehicles (EVs) have been reduced.

What Will Become Cheaper?

Leather goods

Electronic products

Mobile phones and mobile batteries

Electric cars

Clothing items

LED TVs

36 cancer-related medicines, which will now be completely tax-free

Several medicines, with customs duties removed

Frozen fish paste, with customs duty reduced from 15% to 5%

Handwoven textiles

Marine products, with customs duty reduced from 30% to 5%

What Will Become Costlier

The government proposed to increase Basic Customs Duty on interactive flat panel display to 20 per cent from 10 per cent. This, the finance minister said, is aimed at rectifying the inverted duty structure.

Additionally, the finance minister proposed a time limit for provisional assessment fixed at two years.

During last year's Union Budget, the finance minister had announced measures resulting in the reduction of mobile phone, gold, silver, and copper prices.

Three cancer treatment medicines were also exempted from the Basic Customs Duty.

The central government, in 2024, had proposed rise in customs duty on non-biodegradable plastics to 25 percent. Basic customs duty on specified telecom equipment also increased from 10 per cent to 15 per cent