Budget aimed at fulfilling hopes and aspirations of all sections of society: Assam CM

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 16 : Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed his happiness at the Assam Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog at the floor of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Dr Sarma exuded confidence the Budget presented on Thursday is a document aimed at ensuring socio-economic empowerment and equitable growth comprising all sections of society in the State.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma said the Budget shall prove to be a milestone in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of all sections of the society and that it pave the way for Assam to reach its destined heights on all fronts.

Stressing on the Rs 5,000 crore allotment in the Budget so as to provide self-employment opportunities to the State's 2 lakh youths, the Chief Minister said this revolutionary step would prove immensely helpful in helping the youths of Assam stand up on their own feet.

Stating that the current dispensation in the State believes in the concept of equitable growth, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said the provisioning made for microfinance loan waiver is a step in that very direction and shall fulfil one of the most talked-about promises made during the last Assembly elections campaigns.

The Assam Chief Minister was seen stressing the measures announced in the Budget for nearly 39 lakh members of 3.27 lakh self-help groups of the State.

He said empowering the members of the self-help groups through financial aid would help build a robust home-based industry in the State.

Dr Sarma also emphasized the scheme of health insurance, titled Chief Minister Ayushman Asom, on the lines of the central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme, and the Chief Minister Awaas Yojana, modelled around Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, for the economically disadvantaged sections of the State.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Finance Minister and her team of officials for preparing a Budget that reflects the potential of a new and resurgent Assam.

