Budget Session 2022: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

The Budget Session of the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Friday.

During the proceedings in the Lower House today, there was a spat of words between Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over the BJP leader's medium of speech.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till tomorrow.

The two Houses have scheduled their proceedings at separate timings to ensure social distancing on account of COVID-19 guidelines.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu complimented the MPs for a 'disruption-free' day in the House on Wednesday during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President and hoped that the spirit will continue to prevail throughout the session.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

