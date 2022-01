Budget Session: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls all-party meeting on Jan 30

The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called an all-party meet on January 30 ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session of the Parliament.

In this customary meeting, floor leaders of various political parties will be present to discuss the smooth functioning of the Parliament session under the chairmanship of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

On January 30 at 3:00 pm, the government has called for an all-party meeting with leaders from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to discuss how to go about the business as well as take into concern the opposition's demand for discussion.

At 5:00 pm, the Rajya Sabha chairman has called for a meeting of the Rajya Sabha leaders. This meeting will take place virtually and will be chaired by M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31 at 11: 00 am with the President of India addressing both houses in a joint session following which the economic survey will be tabled.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget at 11:00 am on February 1 and this time, it will be a Paperless Budget.

( With inputs from ANI )

