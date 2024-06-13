Budget session of Rajasthan Assembly to begin on July 3

Jaipur, June 13 The budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly will commence on July 3 for which Governor Kalraj Mishra has given his approval, officials said on Thursday. .

The state government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will present its first full budget during the session.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government presented four months' vote on account in February for the expenses from April to July. The date for presenting the budget will be decided later.

The details for the budget session will be decided at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) in the Vidhan Sabha on July 3, sources said.

