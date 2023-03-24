Budget session: Opposition parties hold meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's office

New Delhi [India], March 24 : Ahead of the budget session on Friday, several like-minded Opposition parties held a meeting at the office of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Earlier on Thursday, the opposition parties held a meeting at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the national capital.

The parties decided to seek answers from the Election Commission of India regarding the efficacy of Remote Electronic Voting Machines in the elections.

The leaders of various political parties participated in the meeting convened by Pawar including Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, and Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, SP leader Praful Patel, CPI leader D Raja, BRS leader Keshava Rao, CPIM leader Elamaram Kareem among others.

However, Trinamool Congress skipped the meeting despite the invitation by the NCP chief.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition MPs staged protest at Parliament seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Ad-Hindenburg issue.

Both Houses have been facing repeated adjournments with the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Ad Group issue and the Treasury benches vociferous in their demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in London.

The budget session commenced on March 13 and will conclude on April 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor