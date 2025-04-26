Build check dams in hilly terrains to conserve rainwater, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, April 26 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday directed officials of the Forest Department to build maximum check dams in hilly terrains to conserve rainwater.

“This will also help retain the groundwater level,” the Chief Minister, reviewing projects of various departments, including the Home, Revenue, Environment, Forest and Wildlife and Transport, related to ‘CM Announcements’.

He will review the remaining departments on April 29, an official statement said. Saini told officials not to compromise on quality at any cost in the construction of check dams. He also directed to check the current condition of all the old check dams and repair them.

The Chief Minister ordered to plant saplings on roadsides during the monsoon and ensure their survival. He told officials to give concrete shape to the plan of establishing at least two ‘Oxyvans’ in every district. While giving instructions to clean the Ghaggar river, he said that at some places, sullage is being treated through the sewage treatment plants (STPs) before releasing it into the river.

“If any such complaint is received that sewage is not being treated, a penalty would be imposed on the STP contractor.” The Chief Minister, while giving instructions to complete the projects related to ‘CM Announcements’ within the stipulated period, said that delay in completion of the project also increases its cost.

He also said that if there is a delay in completion of the work due to any valid reason, then the officer must write the ‘reason for delay’ in the file. He asked to ensure space for the office of the fire brigade in the industrial areas of HSIIDC in future so that there is no delay in controlling any fire incident in the industrial areas. Advising officers to work with full honesty, he said they should maintain complete transparency in completing various schemes and projects.

