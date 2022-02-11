Building collapses in north Delhi, five trapped

New Delhi, Feb 11 Two people were injured while five others are said to be trapped under debris after a four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi on Friday, officials said.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told that they received a call about the incident at 2.48 p.m. after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Confirming that there has been no casualty so far, he said that the rescue operation is currently underway.

