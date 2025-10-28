Building transparent culture in Arunachal: CM Khandu

Itanagar, Oct 28 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Tuesday that transparency is not merely a process but a culture being nurtured and strengthened in the state to ensure good governance and public trust.

The Chief Minister felicitated the successful candidates of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) 2025 and presented appointment letters during a ceremony held in Itanagar.

The event marked yet another milestone in the state government’s continuous efforts to promote merit, fairness, and transparency in public recruitment, he noted.

Khandu lauded the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) for conducting the CHSLE 2025 in record time - completing the entire recruitment process, from advertisement to final recommendation, within three months, setting a new benchmark for administrative efficiency and integrity.

More than 21,000 candidates appeared across 12 centres and 113 venues, reflecting the growing trust of Arunachalee youth in the transparent system established under the APSSB framework.

Out of them, 64 candidates were selected purely on merit. Notably, seven APST candidates secured positions under the unreserved category, exemplifying the state’s rising talent and competitiveness.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the establishment of the APSSB was one of the most significant governance reforms undertaken by his government.

“The Board was created not by chance but by choice, through an Act passed by the state Assembly, with the moral commitment to end corruption and favouritism in recruitment,” he said.

He reaffirmed the motto of the board, “Equal Opportunity for All,” emphasising that it represents the government’s vision of a fair, transparent, and merit-driven recruitment system.

Praising the APSSB for introducing the Answer Key Challenge System, he said this initiative reflects the government’s culture of transparency and accountability.

Addressing the newly appointed candidates, Khandu called upon them to uphold the highest standards of honesty and dedication.

“This appointment letter is not merely a piece of paper - it is a public trust, a symbol of faith that the people of Arunachal Pradesh have placed in you,” he said.

Expressing surprise over the qualification of several candidates – from engineering graduates to Master's in Maths – Khandu encouraged them to appear for future Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service and Union Public Service Commission examinations.

“Next time, when I will be handing over appointment letters to newly recruited civil service officers, I hope to see several of you taking it from me,” he added.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to empowering the youth through regular, transparent recruitment drives by APSSB and the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

He also underlined ongoing investments in skill development, entrepreneurship, and sports to create multiple avenues for youth employment and growth.

“Through institutions like APSSB, we are shaping a future where merit is celebrated, hard work is rewarded, and honesty is honoured. In the next 10-15 years, the Arunachal government will have an efficient, capable and meritorious workforce,” the Chief Minister said.

The programme was also attended by Cabinet ministers Balo Raja, KentoJini, Dasanglu Pul and B R Wahge.

