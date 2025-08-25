Bulandshahr Accident: 8 Killed, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley Carrying Pilgrims in UP
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 25, 2025 07:12 IST2025-08-25T07:09:36+5:302025-08-25T07:12:38+5:30
Eight people were killed and 43 others injured when a truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Monday, August 25. The accident took place around 2.10 am on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border near the Arnia bypass, when the canter truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh told the news agency PTI.
"The tractor-trolley was carrying 61 people who were travelling from the Rafatpur village in the Kasganj district to Jaharpeer in Rajasthan for a pilgrimage," Singh said.
थाना अरनिया क्षेत्रान्तर्गत अरनिया बाईपास (बुलन्दशहर-अलीगढ़ बोर्डर) पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली व कैंटर ट्रक की हुई टक्कर में करीब 43 लोग घायल व 08 लोगों की मृत्यु हो जाने की घटना के सम्बन्ध में वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक बुलन्दशहर की बाइट।#UPPolicepic.twitter.com/VLb7VsRxZV— Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) August 25, 2025
Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said at the time of the accident around 60 to 61 people were travelling in a tractor from Kasganj district to Rajasthan. A container coming from behind hit it at a high speed due to which the tractor overturned and a large number of people were injured.
Visuals From Accident Site
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Visuals from the spot where 8 people died and 43 got injured after a container hit a tractor full of devotees of Gogaji, going to Gogamedi, Rajasthan, from Kasganj, near Ghatal village on National Highway 34 under Bulandshahr police station. pic.twitter.com/yjpqNnOhhJ— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025
"8 people have died. 45 people are currently undergoing treatment, with the condition of all except 3 being reported as fine. Those three are on a ventilator right now... The tractor has been removed from the spot. The truck that caused the accident is in police custody," said Singh.