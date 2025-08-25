Bulandshahr Accident: 8 Killed, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley Carrying Pilgrims in UP

Eight people were killed and 43 others injured when a truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Monday, August 25. The accident took place around 2.10 am on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border near the Arnia bypass, when the canter truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh told the news agency PTI.

"The tractor-trolley was carrying 61 people who were travelling from the Rafatpur village in the Kasganj district to Jaharpeer in Rajasthan for a pilgrimage," Singh said.

Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said at the time of the accident around 60 to 61 people were travelling in a tractor from Kasganj district to Rajasthan. A container coming from behind hit it at a high speed due to which the tractor overturned and a large number of people were injured.

Visuals From Accident Site

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Visuals from the spot where 8 people died and 43 got injured after a container hit a tractor full of devotees of Gogaji, going to Gogamedi, Rajasthan, from Kasganj, near Ghatal village on National Highway 34 under Bulandshahr police station. pic.twitter.com/yjpqNnOhhJ — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

"8 people have died. 45 people are currently undergoing treatment, with the condition of all except 3 being reported as fine. Those three are on a ventilator right now... The tractor has been removed from the spot. The truck that caused the accident is in police custody," said Singh.