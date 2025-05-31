Bulandshahr Accident: Three Killed After Speeding Eco Van Collides With Truck Near Sikandrabad

Three people were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Saturday morning, May 31, while two others were seriously injured and admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to reports, a speeding Eco van collided with a pipe-laden tractor-trolley after its tire burst on the National Highway near Sikandrabad.

Victims were traveling from Dadri to Khurja at the time of the incident. Police, with the help of NHAI personnel, managed to recover the bodies trapped inside the mangled vehicle. The incident occurred in the industrial area under the jurisdiction of Secunderabad Kotwali.

Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh: CO Sikandrabad Purnima Singh says, "On the early morning of May 31, 2025, near Gopalpur Gate in Jokhabad Industrial Area, Sikandrabad police station jurisdiction, an Eco car traveling from Ghaziabad to Bulandshahr collided with a tractor-trolley due to… pic.twitter.com/TYXuWfSBOo — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2025

Circle Officer Sikandrabad Purnima Singh said, "On the early morning of May 31, 2025, near Gopalpur Gate in Jokhabad Industrial Area, Sikandrabad police station jurisdiction, an Eco car traveling from Ghaziabad to Bulandshahr collided with a tractor-trolley due to a tire burst on the trolley. The police promptly reached the scene and conducted a rescue operation. Unfortunately, three people died in the accident. Further investigation and action are underway by the police."

Meanwhile, a scooter rider who stopped to watch the accident was hit by a speeding Maruti Baleno. The police have also admitted the seriously injured scooter rider to the hospital.