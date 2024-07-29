Bulldozer action in Old Rajinder Nagar after 3 drown in flooded basement; JE, AE sacked

New Delhi, July 29 Civic authorities, on Monday, resorted to bulldozer action in Old Rajinder Nagar against encroachment that blocks drains and creates waterlogging. This is prompted by the death of three students who drowned in the basement of a popular UPSC coaching centre here.

Further, the civic body has cracked down and sealed 13 UPSC coaching centres for allegedly violating building norms.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered an inquiry to identify if any MCD official is involved in the negligence.

Delhi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has terminated the local Junior Engineer and suspended the Assistant Engineer.

On Saturday evening, three aspiring civil servants died in the flooded basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle due to flood and waterlogging in the basement owing to heavy rainfall.

One male and two female UPSC aspirants died while 17 others were trapped for several hours after water suddenly entered the basement of the coaching centre which had just one exit.

The next day, protests by students broke out against the “criminal negligence” of the government that led to these deaths.

In the ongoing protest by students against civic authorities for their negligence, a student said: "All this is for show."

The basement of the coaching centre functioned as the library, which, as has emerged, existed in violation of the rules since the space is allowed to be used only for parking and storage.

