Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh: Hapur Police Crack Down on Noisy Bikes, Run JCB Over 509 Silencers (Watch Video)

Police have taken strict action against drivers who cause noise pollution by installing modified silencers in bikes by removing them. The police removed the modified silencers from the bikes and destroyed them by running a bulldozer on them on Saturday afternoon, May 4,. This police action has become a topic of discussion among the people.

"Operation Patakha"

The police department says that the silencers were removed from the bullet bikes, the bullet bike drivers get the silencers installed again in the vehicle. Keeping this in view, action has been taken to destroy the silencer. Notably, many bullet bike drivers in the district had installed modified silencers. Due to the noise pollution emanating from them, people faced problems while walking on the road. "Operation Patakha" was conducted in the district under the direction of SP Abhishek Verma.

Bulldozer Run Over 509 Silencers in Uttar Pradesh

Bike drivers used to come out on the roads and make the sound of firecrackers with silencers and also used to drive at high speed. Due to this, people walking on the road and the elderly face a lot of trouble. People complained about the drivers to the police, after which the traffic police conducted a campaign at various places in the district from January to April. The action was taken to remove 509 modified silencers.

District DSP Traffic Varan Mishra said that during the checking operation, mechanics were called from the vehicles caught, and the silencers were removed and confiscated. In four months, the traffic police seized 509 modified silencers. On Saturday afternoon, bulldozers were fired on all the silencers, and policemen, including traffic in-charge inspector Upadesh Kumar, were present.