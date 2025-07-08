Bulldozer action: UP authorities crack down on ‘Chhangur Baba’ over alleged conversion racket

New Delhi, July 8 After Jalaluddin, alias Chhangur Baba, the alleged mastermind behind a major religious conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested, his palatial mansion in Balrampur has been demolished.

The demolition followed Jalaluddin’s arrest, who is accused of leading an organised gang involved in converting Hindu girls to Islam. The action, carried out by local authorities, was part of an initiative to dismantle networks of those accused of threatening social harmony.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Jalaluddin’s actions as both anti-social and anti-national. Taking to social media, the CM stated that his government would take strict and exemplary action against those involved in such activities, including the confiscation of properties and criminal prosecution.

“There will be no leniency. Those who conspire against the nation under the guise of religion will face the full force of the law,” Adityanath said.

UP Minister Sanjay Nishad also backed the move, saying, “Illegal activities cannot be tolerated in a democracy. The previous governments may have protected such people, but this administration will not. I commend the government for taking bold action. Religion is a guiding force in life -- not something to be exploited. People like Chhangur Baba are defaming faith, and appeasement politics must end.”

UP Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar made even more startling claims, stating, “Over Rs 100 crore has been found in his accounts. There appears to be a network spanning 40 countries. He reportedly spent lakhs on each conversion. At least 18 individuals have been identified in this organised operation, and even the name of a former Maharashtra minister has surfaced. These people live in India, eat its food, and still conspire against it. This is a massive plot against Sanatan Dharma.”

The racket, allegedly run by Jalaluddin and his wife Neetu alias Nasreen, has shocked the state. According to FIRs filed in several districts, over 40 girls from Hindu and other non-Muslim communities were lured into conversion through false promises and financial inducements.

The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested both from Madhpur in Balrampur. A court had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against Jalaluddin, and a Rs 50,000 cash reward was announced for his capture.

