Bulldozer operation to continue till cities become drugs free: Maha CM

Mumbai, June 29 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that the government will continue with its bulldozer operations till all the cities in the state become drug-free.

“The bulldozer operation will continue till our cities become drug-free. Wherever drugs are being sold in the state, the peddlers will not be spared,” Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

He said that action is being taken against those who sell drugs, those who keep drugs, as well as the hotels where drugs are sold and those who are responsible for ruining the lives of the young generation not only in Pune but also in other cities.

“They (peddlers) will not be spared wherever drugs are being sold be it Thane, Nashik or other parts of the state. Police administration, district collectors, and municipal commissioners are doing the work of uprooting drug cartels,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that it does not matter who is the supplier of drugs and no matter how big he is, he will not be spared.

“We will not allow them to ruin our young generation. This bulldozing operation will continue,” the Chief Minister said.

