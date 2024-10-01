Bullet successfully removed: Govinda’s brother gives update on actor’s health

New Delhi, Oct 1 Bollywood star Govinda who accidentally shot himself on Tuesday morning while cleaning his licenced pistol, was doing well hours after the bullet was removed by doctors in Mumbai.

His brother, Kirti Kumar on Tuesday shared an update on the star’s health after the surgery in CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

Kirti Kumar told IANS, “Govinda is feeling better now. The bullet has been successfully removed from his body.”

Kirti Kumar also mentioned that doctors were optimistic that Govinda may be able to return home within two to three days.

Earlier in the day, Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning his pistol at home in Juhu.

After the incident, he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Though Govinda is now out of danger, he will remain in the ICU for the next 24 hours as a precaution.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

It was reported that the gun went off by mistake, which led to the mishap.

The police are waiting for the ballistic report to confirm more details.

At the time of the accident only Govinda's servant was at home, and he was the one who took the actor to hospital.

Following the incident, one police team visited the hospital while another went to Govinda’s house.

According to the Mumbai Police, they were trying to figure out how the pistol went off.

It’s clear that the bullet came from Govinda’s licenced pistol, but whether it was an accidental misfire from his hand or the gun went off after falling to the ground is still under investigation by the Crime Branch and the police.

