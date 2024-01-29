Bullet train corridor to install first-of-its-kind quake detection system

Gandhinagar, Jan 29 The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSRC), also known as the bullet train project, is considering railway safety by integrating an 'Early Earthquake Detection System'.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHRSCL) announced on Monday that this advanced system, featuring 28 seismometers, is a first for any railway project, aiming to bolster the protection of passengers and essential structures against seismic events.

Strategically, six of these seismometers are designated for areas in Maharashtra and Gujarat, which are known for seismic activity, including Bhuj. The remainder will be methodically placed along the train's route.

According to NHSRCL, this deployment was preceded by a comprehensive analysis of regions adjacent to the MAHSRC track, focusing on places that experienced earthquakes with a magnitude exceeding 5.5 on the Richter scale over the last century, as assessed by Japanese specialists.

This detection prompts an immediate power cut, and triggering emergency brakes. Consequently, trains in the vicinity of the tremor will come to a halt, significantly enhancing passenger safety during such unforeseen events.

Incorporating the sophisticated Shinkansen technology from Japan, this Early Earthquake Detection System is designed to recognise the initial tremors from earthquakes using primary waves.

Post an exhaustive micro-tremor test to assess soil suitability and subsequent site selection, 22 seismometers will be positioned across the corridor.

Gujarat's installation points include Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Mahemdabad, and Ahmedabad. These seismometers will be set up in Traction Substations and Switching Posts that align with the railway's route.

The six additional seismometers, referred to as inland seismometers, are allocated for the seismic hotspots – Khed, Ratnagiri, Latur, and Pangri in Maharashtra, alongside Adesar and Old Bhuj in Gujarat-- NHSRCL confirmed.

