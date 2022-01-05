Bulli Bai app: The girl who was the main culprit has lost her mother to cancer, dad due to COVID-19

The cyber cell of Mumbai police had arrested 18 years old girl and reported she is the main mastermind behind this app and a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru has also been arrested in connection with the Bulli Bai app case.

It has been reported that she was following the instructions of her Nepal-based friend who was telling her activities to be carried out on the app. The identity of the main accused was given by the Bengaluru student who was the first culprit arrested by the police, he claimed that the main culprit was in touch with the people who were working on the posts and activities.

A report in one news portal said that the girl was using a fake Twitter handle called JattKhalsa07, and this account was also used for uploading hate posts and objectionable photos and comments. It is also reported that the girl has lost both her parents. First, she lost her mother because of cancer and her father due to Covid-19 last year. She has two sisters and a brother and was preparing for engineering exams.

