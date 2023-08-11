Bundelkhand Expressway in UP to be solar-powered

Lucknow. Aug 11 The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has started the process of illuminating the Bundelkhand Expressway with solar power.

The UPEIDA has issued a letter of Expression of Interest, setting August 17 as the last date for submitting applications.

A state government spokesperson said that the project will be executed on public private partnership mode and UPEIDA has already prepared a detailed plan to set up solar panels.

“As per directions of the UPEIDA CEO, a detailed action plan has been prepared to develop the 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway as a solar powered expressway. We have invited applications from interested parties to develop this on PPP mode,” the official said.

He explained that out of the applications received, selected applicants will be called to give further presentations.

Once a company is finalised, the process of installation of solar panels will be started.

The Bundelkhand Expressway is a four-lane route with a main carriageway and service lane.

Between these two, the area with a width of about 15 to 20 metres is currently vacant along the entire stretch of the expressway, which is used as a fence to separate it from agricultural land.

It is this land which will be used for installation of solar panels.

The project is part of the government’s commitment to accelerate industrial growth and enhance facilities as well as maintenance in industrial corridors and on highways.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor