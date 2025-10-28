‘Bundle of false promises’: BJP slams INDIA Bloc manifesto

Patna, Oct 28 Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP leader Nityanand Rai on Tuesday sharply criticised the INDIA Bloc’s Grand Alliance’s manifesto, calling it a collection of “false promises” aimed at “misleading” the people of Bihar.

He alleged that Tejashwi Yadav and his allies were trying to “sell dreams” and bring back “jungle raj” in the state.

Rai said, “Tejashwi Yadav and the people of the Grand Alliance have released a bundle of false promises in the name of a manifesto. The people of Bihar know that these are the same people who want to re-establish lawlessness in the state.”

He urged voters not to fall for what he called “misleading” claims, asserting that the NDA government will return to power on November 14.

“Tejashwi Yadav is claiming to make Bihar crime-free, but the whole state knows who pushed Bihar into the quagmire of crime,” Rai said.

“If the people fall for RJD’s false promises, daylight kidnappings, lootings, and murders will return in Bihar,” he said.

The Ujiarpur MP accused the RJD and the Lalu family of having ruined Bihar between 1990 and 2005, claiming that only under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership has the state witnessed real development.

“The people of Bihar will never hand over power to anarchic forces again,” Rai said.

Taking a swipe at Tejashwi Yadav, the BJP leader questioned his record in governance.

“How many jobs did Tejashwi Yadav provide during his jungle raj? How many roads did he build? Where did he provide electricity? Instead, they looted shops and houses, grabbed land, and created an industry of kidnapping,” Rai alleged.

Rai also highlighted the BJP’s record of fulfilling its promises.

“We promised to build the Ram Temple, and it has been completed. We pledged to build a grand temple for Mother Sita at Punoura Dham — the construction has begun. We promised to remove Article 370, and we did it,” he said.

He emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the NDA government has made tangible progress in Bihar.

“Thirty crore people have been lifted out of poverty nationwide, including over three crore from Bihar. Every household now has electricity and tap water, and beneficiaries are getting Rs 5 lakh free treatment under Ayushman Bharat,” Rai said.

Rai added that several promises made by Tejashwi Yadav in his manifesto — such as free electricity, welfare for women, and government jobs — are already being implemented by the current Bihar government.

“The NDA’s double-engine government is taking Bihar’s development to new heights, from rural roads to infrastructure and employment generation,” he said.

