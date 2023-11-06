Bundle of lies, says K’taka CM on PM Modi’s remarks on his tenure

Bengaluru, Nov 6 Taking objection to the statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his tenure and attacks on him over corruption, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dubbed them as a bundle of lies.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said that the statement is given only with the intention of making allegations. “All these are a bundle of lies,” he claimed.

PM Modi had launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka and charged that CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar were looting Karnataka.

“The BJP government has been accused of receiving 40 per cent commission. Our government is probing the matter. The Prime Minister should also talk about this. Various investigation agencies are under the Central government. Without evidence false charges should not be made.

"The whole nation is bankrupt today. The Central government is adopting a stepmotherly attitude towards Karnataka. It is not releasing the drought relief funds. The Prime Minister had claimed that it is impossible to implement the five guarantees. But our government has implemented all of them. I did not expect such statements from the Prime Minister. In his (PM Modi) political speeches criticizing states will not bring dignity to the PM,” Siddaramaiah said.

Replying to questions on Modi targeting him during the election campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Siddaramaiah stated that wherever he (Modi) went for campaigning the BJP had lost. “The leader of the opposition has not been named until now in Karnataka. This indicates the bankruptcy of the BJP.”

When asked about BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement that he will be replaced soon, Siddaramaiah maintained that the high command would take a call on these matters. “He doesn’t have the right to speak. The BJP is not able to elect a leader of the opposition,” he stated.

