Bureau of Indian Standards Takes Steps To Simplify Hospital Bills

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has embarked on a mission to standardize and enhance transparency in hospital billing procedures. As part of India's National Standards Body, BIS is spearheading consultations with industry bodies and stakeholders to gather insights and recommendations. This proactive move is poised to benefit patients, health insurers, and government agencies, promising a more streamlined and equitable healthcare billing system.

The Bureau of Indian Standards is addressing hospital billing transparency following Supreme Court criticism over vague pricing regulations. However, achieving uniform rates across states is deemed impractical by some.

According to a report of Mint, “A meeting has been called on 15 May on the issue. Suggestions have been sought from public representative bodies and think tanks on what changes can be brought in terms of regulations in the billing in hospitals," said an official aware of the matter.

"We are currently seeking recommendations, and decisions will follow," stated an official regarding the efforts. Transparency in private hospital billing has long been a concern, particularly highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, where patients faced invoices with unclear charges for various items or services.

"Even doctors face the wrath of the public over confusion regarding billing. So there is a need to come up with a simpler version of billing systems in hospitals. This will help both public and hospital administration," said another official familiar with the developments.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry recently informed the Supreme Court that achieving uniformity in charges for the same medical procedures across all hospitals is not feasible.