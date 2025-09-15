Bureaucratic reshuffle in MP; 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments

Bhopal, Sep 15 In a significant administrative overhaul, the Madhya Pradesh government has issued transfer orders for 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, reassigning them to new roles across various departments and districts.

Among the most notable appointments is that of Vishesh Garhpale (2008 batch), who has been posted as Secretary in the Energy Department.

Vandana Vaidya (2009 batch), previously holding multiple roles in tribal development and employment training, has been appointed Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Finance Corporation in Indore.

Her earlier responsibilities, including additional charges, will now be redistributed. Gajendra Singh Nagesh (2016 batch) moves from Singrauli to Narsinghpur as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Panchayat, while Guru Prasad (2017 batch) has been appointed Deputy Secretary in the Chief Secretary’s Office, relinquishing his previous roles in IT and cybersecurity.

In urban development, Divyank Singh (2017 batch), formerly CEO of Indore Smart City, has been transferred as Additional Commissioner in the Urban Administration and Development Department in Bhopal. Similarly, Tapasya Parihar (2018 batch) who is chief executive officer of Chhatarpur district panchayat will now take charge as Commissioner of Katni Municipal Corporation. Several officers from the 2019 to 2021 batches have also been reassigned to strategic urban and industrial roles.

Notably, Arth Jain (2021 batch) will now serve as CEO of Indore Smart City and Additional Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation. Anisha Srivastava (2021 batch) has been appointed Executive Director of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation in Gwalior.

The reshuffle also includes changes in district-level leadership, with officers like Shreyans Kumawat, Tanmay Vashisht Sharma, and Dalip Kumar taking up new CEO roles in Ujjain, Bhopal, and Dewas respectively. Anju Arun Kumar, currently CEO of Bhopal Smart City, has been given additional charge as Additional Commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

The move is seen as part of a broader effort to enhance administrative efficiency and ensure better delivery of public services across Madhya Pradesh.

