Burglar disguised as house painter arrested in Delhi; stolen item recovered

New Delhi, Oct 14 The Anti-Burglary Cell of South-West District Delhi Police has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a theft case reported from Kishangarh area.

The accused, identified as Nasir, a resident of Laxmipur Basantpur in Araria district of Bihar, was arrested through technical surveillance. A stolen mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

According to a press release issued by the South-West District Police, the arrest was made by a team comprising Sub-Inspector Bachchu Singh, Head Constable Kantilal, HC Vinod Kumar, HC Ajay Kumar, Constables Mahesh, Anshu, and Sanwariya, under the leadership of Inspector Ram Kumar, in charge of the Anti-Burglary Cell. The operation was closely supervised by ACP Operations Vijay Pal Tomar.

The burglary was reported on June 30 at the Kishangarh police station. As per E-FIR No. 80061622/25 registered under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the complainant, Narendra Singh, alleged that a mobile phone had been stolen from his residence during whitewashing work.

“On 30.06.2025, a burglary case vide case E-FIR no. 80061622/25 u/s 305 BNS was registered at PS Kishangarh by the complainant Narendra Singh, regarding theft of one mobile phone from his house,” the police stated.

Through technical surveillance, the suspect was identified as Nasir, who had been temporarily residing at Motilal Nehru Camp near JNU, Delhi. On October 12, the police team tracked down and apprehended Nasir. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and revealed that he had stolen the phone while working as a whitewash labourer at the complainant’s home in Budh Vihar, Munirka Village.

“He used to do white wash work in the houses. In June 2025, he did white wash work in the house of Narender Singh... and stole one mobile phone, and after some time, he started using the said mobile phone,” the statement added.

The accused and the recovered mobile phone have been handed over to PS Kishangarh for further legal action. A case has been successfully worked out with this arrest.

