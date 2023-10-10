Burglars try to steal ATM in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 10 Burglars tried to steal an ATM machine in Telangana’s Nizamabad district, sources said on Tuesday.

In the incident that occurred at Union Bank ATM in Anksapur village of Velpur mandal on Monday night, the miscreants first tried extracting cash by breaking the machine.

After failing in their attempt, they uprooted the entire machine to take it away.

While they were shifting the machine to a tractor belonging to the gram panchayat, some locals saw them and raised an alarm, forcing the thieves to leave the machine and tractor and flee.

Police rushed to the scene on receiving information about the attempted robbery.

A dog squad was pressed into service to gather clues.

This is the latest in a series of ATM thefts in the district. Burglars had tried to loot an ATM about 15 days ago at Pochampad. A similar attempt was made in Bheemgal mandal on Sunday.

