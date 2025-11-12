Burglary at IAS officer's home in Bhopal; jewellery, valuables worth Rs 10 lakh stolen

Bhopal, Nov 12 Burglars allegedly broke into the house of a woman IAS officer, Alka Singh Wamankar, in a high-security Char Imli locality in Bhopal and escaped with valuables, including gold and silver jewellery of more than Rs 10 lakh.

Wamankar, who is currently serving as Deputy Revenue Commissioner and lives in E-8/11 Char Imli, was in Karala for the last 15 days. She had gone for her husband's treatment, and she returned to Bhopal on Tuesday, the police said on Wednesday.

Upon reaching her home, Wamankar found the lock of the main gate of her home broken. She also found the lock of her bedroom open and jewellery and some other valuables, including a wristwatch, missing from the almirah in her bedroom.

The officer immediately reached Habibganj police station and lodged a complaint on Tuesday night. The police swung into action and initiated an investigation into this theft incident; however, they remained clueless so far.

"An FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint received from Alka Singh Wamankar. A police team visited the scene immediately, and an he is investigation started into the matter," Habibganj police station SHO Sanjeev Chauksey told media persons on Wednesday.

Chouksey further informed that CCTV cameras installed in the Char Imli colony are being scanned to trace the burglars. He also informed that a forensic team had also inspected the spot on Wednesday.

Sources told IANS that Habiganj police have detained a suspect and he is being interrogated; however, police have yet to make any official confirmation regarding the same.

Notably, Bhopal's Char Imli locality, which falls under Habiganj police station, is a high security area where several IAS, IPS officers, cabinet ministers and judicial officials and other high-profile persons reside.

This was not the first such incident in the high-security Chal Imli colony reported in the past three months, raising questions on law and order, especially in the state capital, Bhopal.

Earlier in September this year, two bike-borne assailants had snatched two mobile phones of a senior IPS officer when he, along with his wife, was walking after dinner outside the home allotted to him.

The IPS officer, whose mobile phones were snatched, is serving as IG Intelligence of Madhya Pradesh. The incident had left the Bhopal police red-faced. However, a few days later, two suspects were arrested by the police.

