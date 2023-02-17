Burgler targetting wedding houses arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi police have arrested a burglar targeting wedding houses on the basis of a complaint.

According to police, a complaint was lodged in Khayala Police Station on February 5 regarding an incident of burglary.

The complainant, Sarabjeet Kaur, in her complaint claimed that she had come to her relative's house in Raghubir Nagar in Delhi to attend a wedding function and unidentified persons broke into the house of her relative and stole her purse containing 20,000 cash and jewellery worth 12 lakh rupees.

A case was registered under sections 454 and 380 of the IPC and investigations were taken up by the police.

The CCTV footage from cameras installed near the house of the complainant was checked and it was found that a man of around 25 years stole the jewellery and cash and fled the spot. Thereafter several CCTV cameras installed in the escape route of the accused were checked and police learnt that the accused took an auto from the Shivaji Vihar Auto stand.

The auto driver was traced and he informed the police that he dropped the accused at the Mangol Puri auto stand. Local informers were deployed and the accused was identified as Kapil alias Akhil.

On February 14, acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and the accused was apprehended from Tikona Park in Sultanpuri. During interrogation, it was revealed that Kapil was involved in almost 30 cases of Burglary, theft and the Arms Act. He was first arrested in a case of burglary in 2014 and has been involved in cases almost every year.

Police have recovered a gold necklace, a gold and platinum necklace, a pair of gold earrings and other ornaments from the possession of the accused.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor