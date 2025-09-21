Burn effigy of injustice, corruption, addiction on Vijayadashmi: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 21 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that youths should burn the effigy of injustice, corruption, atrocity and addiction on the occasion of Vijayadashmi.

Addressing people on the occasion of Namo Yuva Run for drug-free India, he raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki jai' to encourage the youths.

The mega initiative, held simultaneously at 75 locations, is part of the Sewa Pakhwada campaign launched by the BJP to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

The 'Namo Yuva Run' began from Kalidas Marg and ended at 1090 Chauraha (intersection).

Pointing out that youth power is an energy powerhouse, he said that if the country's youth follow the right path, the nation will benefit.

Special events, which began on September 17, will continue till October 2.

Highlighting the importance of discipline and calm, he said a disciplined youth is the biggest power of the nation.

Sharing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted the countrymen GST reforms as a Diwali gift, he said the move will slash the cost of milk, curd, cheese, clarified butter, houses, cars and at the same time impose heavy tax on the habit-forming substances.

The GST Council had announced the reforms on September 3, which will come into effect from Monday.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the GST reforms will reduce inflation, increase the purchasing capacity of people, generate employment and strengthen the market.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), which had announced the campaign on September 7, said the large-scale run was focused on spreading awareness about fitness, health, and social responsibility.

Prime Minister Modi began the Sewa Pakhwada from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar with the launch of 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Samaj'.

He highlighted that if the women are healthy, society and the nation will be healthy.

On the occasion, BJYM organised blood donation camps, health camps and Swacch Bharat campaign among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor