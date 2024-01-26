Burn survivor, wheelchair-bound educationist among 9 from K'taka conferred with Padma awards

Bengaluru, Jan 26 As many as nine achievers in various fields from Karnataka have been conferred with the prestigious Padma awards on Thursday for their contributions to society.

Reputed industrialist Sitaram Jindal has been named for the Padma Bhushan in the field of Trade and Industry.

The 90-year-old veteran industrialist and philanthropist is promoting naturopathy through Jindal NatureCure Institute in Bengaluru.

The list of Padma Shri awardees includes a burns survivor-turned-surgeon, a divyang social worker, a wheelchair-bound educationist, a puppetry artist, a welfare activist and Doubles World No.1 tennis player Rohan Bopanna.

Prema Dhanraj, a 72–year-old burns surgeon is awarded the prestigious award in the field of Medicine. She is a pioneer in the field of reconstructive surgery and operated 25,000 burn victims. Dhanraj, a burn survivor, committed herself to their welfare.

K. Rajanna who lost both his hands and legs to polio has been conferred the prestigious award in the field of social work. 63 year-old- Rajanna is a divyang social worker committed to the welfare of persons with disabilities.

Sridhar Makam Krishnamurthy has been conferred with the Padma Shri in the field of literature and education. The 69-year-old wheelchair-bound educationist and administrator made important contributions to the country's education policies.

Chandrashekar Channapatna Rajannachar has achieved the feat for free treatment for mental diseases. A 75-year-old veteran psychiatrist is providing free mental health treatment to 50,000 patients and trained 20,000 professionals.

59-year-old Anupama Hoskere has been conferred with the Padma Shri for contributions in the field of art. She is a puppetry artist promoting 'Dhaatu Puppetry' for over three decades in Karnataka and other places. Hoskere has performed in international puppet festivals, and trained puppeteers globally.

Famous sportsperson Rohan Machanda Bopanna has been named for the Padma Shri in Sports for 2024. The 43-year-old tennis player is currently Doubles World Number 1.

66-year-old Somanna has been conferred with the Padma Shri for social work. A tribal welfare worker from Mysuru, he has been working for the upliftment of the Jenu Kuruba forest-dwelling community for four decades.

Shashi Soni has also been conferred with the Padma Shri for her contributions in trade and industry. The 82-year-old achiever is an old serial entrepreneur powering global success in hi-tech automotive and defence manufacturing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor