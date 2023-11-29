'Burqa' on the catwalk leads to controversy in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 29 The inclusion of colourful 'Burqa' in a recent fashion show, held as part of 'Fashion Splash 2023' at the Sriram Group of Colleges in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, has created a controversy.

The district convenor of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in Muzaffarnagar, Muqarram Qazmi, has expressed his disapproval, stating that such acts were intended to provoke and hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.

As many as 13 students from the fashion designing course walked the ramp donning 'Burqa and Hizab' in the presence of celebrity judges, Bollywood actress Mandakini and TV actress Radhika Gautam.

While the audience appreciated the innovative approach, dissenting voices, particularly from some Muslim clerics, criticised the use of burqa in a fashion show.

One of the participants defended the choice, considering it an innovative way to associate burqa with fashion and expressed satisfaction that traditional attire could also be part of the fashion narrative.

Despite objections, the district convenor of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in Muzaffarnagar, others took a more lenient stance.

Maulana Nazar, the State Vice-President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, acknowledged the parental support evident in the audience's applause for their daughters' performances in burqa.

In contrast, Maulana Zulfikar, the State President of Imam Association, dismissed the controversy, pointing out that the fashion show was an educational endeavour, unrelated to religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, Manoj Dheeman, the Director of Sriram College’s Art department, defended the students' creativity, stressing that the intent was to showcase the versatility of fashion, urging observers not to connect the efforts with religious connotations.

