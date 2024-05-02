Bus Accident on Tripura to Guwahati Route: One Dead, 30 Injured in Dima Hasao

In a tragic incident late last night, a bus traveling from Tripura to Guwahati met with an accident at Ditokcherra in Dima Hasao District, resulting in one fatality and several injuries. The deceased passenger and the injured were swiftly attended to, with the injured promptly shifted to Silchar Medical College for urgent medical care. The deceased passenger has been identified as Devraj Devvarman. At least 30 passengers sustained injuries in the accident, with six of them in critical condition.



Additionally, some of the injured individuals were further transferred to Harangajao for specialized treatment. The night bus, traveling from Guwahati to Tripura, reached Ditokcherra in Haflong late at night. It lost control on the Behal road and fell onto the road, prompting locals to come to the rescue of the passengers. Devraj Debbarma lost his life in the accident. His home is reportedly in the Dhalai district of Tripura. The bus was carrying students for exams of Tripura Cooperative Bank were also present in the bus. Efforts are underway to provide necessary medical care to the injured passengers. Among the passengers were students en route to Tripura Cooperative Bank exams, underscoring the diverse backgrounds impacted by the accident.