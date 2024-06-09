Bus Carrying Pilgrims Plunges into Gorge in Jammu; Terrorist Attack Suspected
A bus carrying pilgrims has plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. Initial reports from officials suggest that terrorists opened fire on the bus, causing it to veer off the road. Ten casualties have been reported. According to reports, the bus was returning from Shivkhoda temple to Katra when it was attacked by terrorists. According to sources, it is the same group of terrorists who are hiding in the upper reaches of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi. Police teams rushed to the spot after getting information about the attack.
