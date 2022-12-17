Bus carrying school children overturns in Prayagraj; several injured

Over a dozen schoolchildren in Uttar Pradesh were injured on Saturday after their bus overturned while on its way to Prayagraj from Jaunpur.

"A bus, carrying school children, overturned in Saidabad's Bhiski village near Handia Police Station, leaving over a dozen children of Kanti Devi Public School injured," Abhishek Aggrawal, ACP, Ganga Paar said.

"It was learned that the students were on a tour when the incident took place," Paar added.

The injured were immediately rushed to hospitals.

Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor