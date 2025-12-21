Bus rams into parked truck in Telangana's Khammam, one killed

Hyderabad, Dec 21 One person was killed and 36 others were injured when an RTC bus rammed into a parked truck in Telangana’s Khammam district on Sunday.

The accident occurred early morning near Chandra Thanda in Thirumalayapalem mandal.

The Super Luxury bus of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) rammed into the truck, which was parked by the roadside.

According to police, the truck had stopped following a breakdown and its driver had parked the vehicle by the roadside. However, the bus driver failed to spot the parked truck and rammed into it from behind.

The truck cleaner, who was busy with repair works under the vehicle, died in the collision. Police said 36 bus passengers were injured.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Government Hospital at Khammam.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, a container truck rammed into a height-restriction gantry before the Road Under Bridge at Nalgonda X Road late on Saturday night. The accident traffic jam in the area.

Police rushed to the spot and found that the truck cleaner was driving the vehicle. The police conducted a breath analyser test on the truck driver, which revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol. Police registered a case.

Meanwhile, a huge fire broke out at a cotton mill in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Sunday. There were no casualties. The accident occurred at Sri Samarth Protect Cotton Mill at Kangti.

According to fire services department officials, the fire was triggered by a spark in the battery of a tractor carrying cotton.

Massive flames were seen at the mill, sending panic among workers and people in the nearby residential area.

Alerted by locals, fire services personnel with fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

According to mill owners, 3,000 tonnes of cotton were gutted in the fire. The mill suffered a property loss of over Rs two crore.

