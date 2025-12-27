Bus tragedy: K'taka govt to seek stricter guidelines on night-time movement of vehicles

Bengaluru, Dec 27 The Karnataka government has decided to write to the Centre seeking stricter guidelines on night-time movement of vehicles, following the bus tragedy that killed seven and left over 20 narrowly escaping near Hiriyur in Chitradurga district.

State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy made the statement in this regard on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Minister Reddy said he will write to the Central government seeking stricter guidelines on the night-time movement of vehicles to prevent accidents caused by driver fatigue.

Ramalinga Reddy said that there has been a noticeable increase in road accidents at night in recent times.

He stressed that drivers undertaking night travel should get adequate rest beforehand and take breaks during long journeys.

To address the problem, the Transport Minister said he would urge the Centre to frame new guidelines mandating compulsory rest for drivers on National Highways between midnight and 4 a.m.

Under the proposed guidelines, drivers of trucks, lorries and buses would be required to halt their vehicles and take rest for at least four hours during this time before resuming their journey, he said.

He pointed out that while buses generally have two drivers to share driving duties, truck and lorry drivers are often alone, increasing the risk of fatigue-related accidents.

He said the Centre must consider this factor while formulating safety norms.

Ramalinga Reddy also drew attention to the accident-prone stretch near Hiriyur where the recent bus tragedy occurred, noting that multiple accidents have been reported at the same location in the past.

He urged the Central government to examine the issue and take necessary corrective measures to improve road safety at the spot.

The tragedy occurred early Thursday when a container truck lost control, jumped the divider and collided with the bus on National Highway 48 near Gorlattu Cross. The fuel tank of the bus was ruptured in the accident, igniting a fire.

Six passengers were burnt alive in the fire, while 21 others sustained injuries. The bus driver, 42-year-old Mohammad Rafeeq from Shiggaon in Haveri district, was thrown from the vehicle along with his assistant and admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. After undergoing surgery, he died in the early hours of Friday.

