Bus with pilgrims from Pune overturns in UP, 24 injured
By IANS | Published: December 28, 2022 02:45 PM2022-12-28T14:45:03+5:302022-12-28T14:55:31+5:30
Sultanpur, Dec 28 A bus heading from Varanasi to Ayodhya and carrying pilgrims from Pune, overturned in Uttar ...
Sultanpur, Dec 28 A bus heading from Varanasi to Ayodhya and carrying pilgrims from Pune, overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, leaving 24 passengers injured.
The accident took place near the Tantia Nagar by-pass where the bus hit a divider and overturned.
There were 48 passengers in the bus which belongs to the Bholenath Tourist service.
A police spokesman said that the injured passengers have been admitted to the district hospital.
Some passengers who were seriously injured are being referred to Lucknow for advanced treatment.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app