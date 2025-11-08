Business rivalry behind daylight killing of BJP leader Neelu Rajak: Police

Katni/Bhopal, Nov 8 In a significant breakthrough, Katni Police have dispelled initial claims of a communal motive behind the brutal daylight murder of BJP's 'Pichda Morcha Mandal' head, Neelu (Nilesh) Rajak.

Contrary to early allegations linking the killing to "love jihad", investigators have uncovered a complex web of personal enmity and business rivalry as the true cause.

Rajak, 38, a prominent Bajrang Dal activist and labour contractor, was shot dead near a bank in Kymore on October 28, around 11 a.m.

Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the crime, revealing a two-month-old dispute that escalated fatally.

Two assailants on a motorcycle fired multiple rounds, fatally hitting him in the head and chest. He succumbed to his injuries at Vijayraghavgarh Government Hospital, leaving behind his elderly mother and two young children.

The killing sparked widespread outrage and communal unrest. Supporters, led by BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak, staged road blockades and delayed the post-mortem examination, demanding swift justice.

Pathak alleged that Rajak had been targeted for opposing "love jihad", citing a prior threat from Akram Khan, who was accused of harassing schoolgirls near DAV School - a complaint reportedly ignored by police.

However, the investigation revealed a deeper motive.

Superintendent of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma on Saturday said that the murder stemmed from a two-month-old feud between Rajak and Akram Khan, 33, rooted in verbal altercations and fierce competition in the labour supply business.

"Frequent clashes escalated into a deadly conspiracy," Vishwakarma said.

Akram, along with Prince Joseph (30), conspired in the attack. Accomplices Arif and Salim tracked Rajak's movements for two days, while Harsh Singh from Amarpatan supplied the weapon - a pistol.

Soon after the crime, on October 29, police cornered Akram and Prince in Kajrawara, Bahoriband.

A brief gunfight ensued, injuring both men, who are now hospitalised under guard. Arif and Salim surrendered shortly after, and Harsh Singh was arrested on November 3.

Three suspects remain at large, and their sketches have been circulated online.

The aftermath was grim. Communal tensions prompted prohibitory orders in Kymore, and in a tragic turn, Prince's father, Nelson Joseph, died by suicide following his son's arrest.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condemned the killing, ordered strict action, and sent Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh to console the bereaved family.

Social media erupted with #JusticeForNeelu, garnering over 10,000 posts.

While BJP leaders hailed Rajak as a "fearless karyakarta", opposition parties criticised police "negligence" - leading to the suspension of two officers.

As Katni grapples with the tragedy, authorities ensured justice.

"We will apprehend the remaining accused and ensure peace prevails," assured SP Vishwakarma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor