Businessman alleges Kerala CPM secretary’s son leaked his confidential complaint

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 17 The Kerala CPM has been hit by a fresh controversy after a Chennai-based businessman alleged that Shyam, son of state secretary M.V. Govindan, was involved in leaking a confidential complaint submitted to the party’s Politburo.

The businessman, Muhammad Sharshad, said he had submitted a complaint disclosing alleged illegal financial transactions involving certain CPM leaders. According to him, the documents attached to his petition were leaked and later surfaced as evidence in a defamation case filed by London-based businessman Rajesh Krishna.

Sharshad claimed that Shyam was responsible for passing on the documents to Rajesh, possibly under pressure. The businessman further alleged that despite his repeated representations, the party leadership ignored his complaint. He noted that while Rajesh was invited to attend the CPM party congress in Madurai, he was eventually asked to stay away after Sharshad raised objections.

In his letter to the Politburo, Sharshad accused Rajesh of transferring unaccounted funds to the bank accounts of CPM leaders. Following the leak, Rajesh approached the Delhi High Court with a defamation suit, asserting that false allegations had been circulated against him.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Sharshad said that both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department are now probing his complaint into the alleged illegal financial transfers from Rajesh Krishna’s accounts. He alleged that Rajesh used his leaked complaint to strengthen his defence in the defamation case, with the involvement of Govindan’s son making it possible.

The issue has drawn a sharp response from the Opposition. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan demanded a public explanation from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing the CPM state committee of deliberately covering up Sharshad’s complaint. He insisted that the identities of all CPM leaders allegedly linked to the financial transactions with Rajesh must be revealed.

With the allegations gaining momentum, the CPM leadership finds itself under mounting pressure to respond, while the charge against Govindan’s son has cast a fresh shadow over the party’s credibility.

