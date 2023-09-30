Businessman's employees robbed of Rs 17 lakh by bike-borne men in west Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 30 Two employees of a businessman, returning to their office after collecting cash, were robbed of Rs 17 lakh by three bike-borne assailants in west Delhi, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Rishabh Gupta, who has a business in Karol Bagh area, had sent two of his employees to collect some cash from the business establishment of his acquaintance at Lawrence Road Industrial Area.

"As per the employees, after collecting cash of Rs 17 lakh, when they reached the Railway Bridge underpass near Rohtak Road, they were overpowered by three persons on a bike and their bag of cash was taken away from them," said a senior police official.

"An FIR under appropriate sections of law is being registered at Punjabi Bagh police station and teams have been formed to trace the offenders," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor