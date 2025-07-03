By 2047, C-DOT should stand shoulder to shoulder with global leaders: MoS Communication

New Delhi, July 3

In his remarks at an event to launch SAKSHAM-3000, a high capacity switch cum router with 25.6 tera bit per second throughput in the national capital, he praised the C-DoT engineers and described their work as "not just technological but also nation-building".

SAKSHAM-3000 is a state-of-the-art data centre switch-cum-router designed for next-generation digital infrastructure developed by C-DOT.

He highlighted India’s recent developments, including indigenously grown 4G/5G (NSA) centres, advanced disaster management systems, cybersecurity solutions and quantum communications.

“The ambition must come from within," said the minister, urging engineers to think beyond daily deadlines and imagine what the country would need five years from now.

“That’s the difference between being part of a project and shaping the future,” he added.

"Let’s move from success to significance. Let’s build a C-DOT that is trusted not just in India, but across the world. The country is with you," the minister said.

He underlined that India must lead, in addition to producing.

Additionally, he advocated for increased involvement in international standards organisations such as the ITU, ETSI, and 3GPP.

In an X post later, he wrote: "Driving the Digital Revolution with Indigenous Excellence. Addressed the brilliant technocrats of @CDOT_India at the unveiling of the #Saksham3000 router; an advanced solution designed and developed indigenously by C-DOT to empower next-generation telecom services. Such technological advancements are a testament to the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s relentless commitment to building a Digitally #AtmanirbharBharat".

SAKSHAM-3000, which has 32 400G ports and a flexible range of Ethernet speeds from 1G to 400G, is designed to power large-scale computing clusters, cloud infrastructure, 5G/6G networks, and AI workloads.

It is a flexible solution for roles ranging from leaf to super-spine nodes in a CLOS network because of its wire-speed processing, ultra-low latency, and modular CROS (C-DOT Router Operating System) operating system.

