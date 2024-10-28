By Election 2024: Digvijaya Singh, MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Booked for Poll Code Violation

Madhya Pradesh police booked against Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, state party chief Jitu Patwari, and Mukesh Malhotra, the Congress candidate for the Vijaypur assembly bypoll, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. According to police, the Congress leaders held a public meeting on the Morena-Shivpuri highway instead of the designated Mandi campus, where they had received prior permission.

These leaders were booked under sections 126 (2) (wrongful restraint as the voluntary obstruction of a person), 223 (disobedience to orders promulgated by public servants) and 285 (obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) on a complaint lodged by Flying Surveillance Team (FST) in-charge Dinesh Kumar Chanderia.

A day earlier, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, opposition leader Umang Singhar, and deputy leader of the opposition in the assembly Hemant Katare were booked for allegedly circulating an old video of BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat to mislead voters. The Vijaypur assembly bypoll was prompted by former Congress MLA Rawat’s switch to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. By-elections for Budhni in Sehore district and Vijaypur in Sheopur district are scheduled for November 13, with vote counting on November 23.

