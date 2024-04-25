By-election to MLC seat in Telangana on May 27

Hyderabad, April 25 The by-election to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates' constituency will be held on May 27, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

The vacancy was caused by the resignation of Dr Palla Rajeshwar Reddy of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in December last year, following his election to the Assembly from the Jangaon constituency.

The notification for the by-election will be issued on May 2. The last date for filing nominations will be May 9 while scrutiny of nominations will be taken up the next day. According to the schedule, May 13 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

Polling will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 27, and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 5.

The ruling Congress on Wednesday announced Teenmaar Mallanna as its candidate for the by-election. Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna, had joined the party in November last year, a few days before the Assembly elections, after quitting the BJP a few months ago.

The by-election to the Legislative Council from Mahabubnagar Local Authorities’ Constituency was held on March 28 and the counting of votes was scheduled on April 2. However, the Election Commission postponed the counting to June 2 in view of the model of conduct announced for Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 1,439 voters, including municipal councillors, MPTCs, ZPTCs and ex-officio members, were eligible to cast their votes in the by-election and barring two, all had cast their votes on March 28.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had cast his vote as an ex-officio member in his capacity as the MLA from Kodangal constituency. The by-election witnessed a direct fight between Manney Jeevan Reddy of the Congress and N. Naveen Kumar Reddy of the BRS.

The by-election was necessitated after Kasireddy Narayan Reddy of the BRS resigned and successfully contested as a Congress candidate from the Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency in the recent elections.

