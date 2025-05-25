By-Elections 2025: Bypolls for 5 Assembly Seats in Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal to Be Held on June 19

The Election Commission announced the dates for by-elections to five assembly constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab, and West Bengal on Sunday morning, May 25. The by-elections will be held on June 19, and the votes will be counted on June 23, 2025.

All five seats became vacant due to resignation or death. Elections will be held in the Kadi and Visavadar assembly seats in Gujarat. By-elections will be held in Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana in Punjab, and Kaliganj in West Bengal.

By-Elections 2025

The Election Commission of India announces the schedule for Bye-election to 5 Assembly Constituencies of Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal.



Date of Poll- 19th June

Date of Poll- 19th June

Date of Counting of Votes- 23rd June

The gazette notification will be issued on May 26. The notification stated that the last date for nominations is June 2, the last date for scrutiny of nominations is June 3, and the last date for candidate withdrawals is June 5.