By-elections on 8 Assembly seats in 7 states/UT to be held on Nov 11; results on Nov 14

New Delhi, Oct 6 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday fixed November 11 as the date for by-elections in eight Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram and Odisha. The results will be declared on November 14.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the by-election will be held on Assembly Constituencies (ACs) Budgam and Nagrota. The Badgam seat fell vacant following the resignation of Omar Abdullah and the Nagrota bye-election was necessitated by the death of Devender Singh Rana.

The bye-election in Rajasthan’s Anta seat will be held due to the disqualification of Kanwarlal Meena.

In Jharkhand, the bye-election on Ghatsila (ST) seat was necessitated by the death of Ramdas Soren; in Telangana’s Jubilee Hills due to death of Maganti Gopinath; in Punjab’s Tarn Taran following the death of Kashmir Singh Sohal; in Mizoram’s Dampa due to the death of Lalrintluanga Saila and in Odisha’s Nuapada due to the death of Rajendra Dholakia.

A circular issued by ECI secretary Sanjeev Kumar Prasad on Sunday said that the date of issue of Gazette Notification for bye-elections in all the seven states will be October 13.

The last date for submitting nominations in Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha will be October 20. The final date for filing nomination papers in Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab and Mizoram will be October 21.

The date for the scrutiny of nominations in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab and Telangana will be October 22. In Rajasthan, scrutiny of nominations will be done on October 23.

The ECI said the last date for withdrawal of candidature in in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab and Telangana will be October 24, while in Rajasthan it will be October 27.

The ECI said that the Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the by-election in all the polling stations. “Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the poll is conducted smoothly with the help of these machines,” said the circular.

The process of continuous updation of electoral rolls will continue till the last date of filing nominations, with respect to proximate qualifying date, in respect to applications received till 10 days before last date of filing nomination, it said.

The ECI said both the Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, the Special Summary Revision (SSR) was completed with qualifying date as April 1, 2025. The Final publication of Electoral Roll for 27-Budgam and 77-Nagrota was done on May 5, for 45-Ghatsila (ST) on September 29, for 21-Tarn Taran, 2-Dampa (ST) and 61-Jubilee Hills on September 30, for 193-Anta on October 1 and for 71-Naupada will be done on October 9.

The schedule for the bye-elections coincided with the ECI announcement that Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results being declared on November 14.

