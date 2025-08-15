By end of year, 'Made in India' semiconductor chips will be in markets: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 79th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, declared that Made-in-India semiconductor chips will be available in the market by the end of 2025, marking a major milestone in India’s push for technological self-reliance.

Speaking under the theme of Naya Bharat, PM Modi emphasised that the 21st century is technology-driven and that India must lead in critical sectors like semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and clean energy.

“Fifty to sixty years ago, we began talking about semiconductor factories. But files were stuck, decisions suspended. Today, India is flexing its muscles in semiconductors. We are pushing forward in mission mode,” he said.

PM Modi said several countries are leading the way and establishing their strength. “We have started semiconductor production in mission mode. Six units are in the offing, and four of them are soon coming out of the drawing board,” he said.

The announcement comes as part of the government’s broader Semiconductor Mission, aimed at reducing dependence on imports and positioning India as a global hub for chip manufacturing. PM Modi linked this technological leap to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, asserting that self-reliance in semiconductors will empower sectors ranging from defence to digital infrastructure.

“Our next big priority is becoming self-reliant in technology,” PM Modi said.

“Imagine, had we not been Atmanirbhar, could we have executed Operation Sindoor as smoothly?” he added, connecting India’s military success to its growing indigenous capabilities.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the role of digital solutions in transforming governance and bridging the gap between citizens and the state.

He noted that over 50 per cent of the world’s real-time digital transactions now occur through India’s UPI system, underscoring the country’s leadership in fintech innovation.

PM Modi’s speech reflected a blend of strategic ambition and national pride, with semiconductor production framed not just as an economic goal but as a symbol of India’s emergence as a technological powerhouse.

“Self-reliance is not limited to trade. It is about our own capability,” he said.

As India celebrates its 79th year of independence, the promise of domestically produced chips signals a new chapter in its industrial and digital transformation -- one that could redefine its place in the global tech sector.

