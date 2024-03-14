CAA would not have become a law if AIADMK had voted against the bill: Duraimurugan

Chennai, March 14 Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister and DMK General Secretary S. Duraimuragan on Wednesday attacked the AIADMK, saying that the Citizenship Amendment Act would not have become a law if the party had opposed it in the Rajya Sabha in 2019.

Interacting with media persons at Katpadi, the veteran DMK leader's attack came on a question on AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) opposing the CAA as the Union Home Ministry notified the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024 on March 11.

When the Bill was tabled before the upper house of the Parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2019, it was passed with 125 votes in favour and 105 against. The AIADMK, which had 11 MPs in the Rajya Sabha then, had supported the provision.

Duraimurugan also said that the DMK would announce its list of candidates after its alliance partner Congress brings out its list.

He said that the DMK list was ready and the party was waiting for Congress to release its list.

Duraimurugan also said that the state government will get necessary orders from the Supreme Court for the release of Tamil Nadu’s share of water by the Karnataka government as the neighbouring state has never released water on its own.

