Cab driver arrested for sexually assaulting 4-year-old nursery child in Ranchi

Ranchi, Dec 19 A case of sexual assault of a four-year-old nursery male child in a private school in Ranchi has come to light and police have arrested the accused cab driver under the Pocso Act.

However, the child's mother alleges that she had to suffer for two days to register an FIR with the police.

The school management has also not taken any notice of her complaint, she alleged.

The incident is from the BIT Mesra Outpost area of Ranchi. It is said that the child studying in a nursery in a school in the area informed family members about the dirty act of the school cab driver.

His mother complained about this to the school principal, but he allegedly did not take any action.

After this, she reached the BIT Mesra outpost to lodge a complaint.

The child's mother says that here too she had to run around for two days. Her child's statement was taken several times in the police outpost.

The police registered an FIR, but no action was taken on the allegations of negligence of the school management.

She alleged that the police tried to save the school management.

Jharkhand State Child Protection Commission member Ujjwal Prakash Tiwari said that the incident has come to the notice of the commission. “Necessary action will be taken by the commission in this matter,” he said.

Earlier, this month in Ranchi, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had directed the police to take immediate action after a video of molestation of minor girl students of a school went viral. After this, the police arrested the accused Firoz and sent him to jail. So far, six policemen have been suspended on the orders of senior police officers on charges of negligence in this case.

