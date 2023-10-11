Cabinet approves establishment of 'Mera Yuva Bharat' autonomous body

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved establishment of an autonomous body 'Mera Yuva Bharat' (MY Bharat) to serve as an overarching enabling mechanism powered by technology for youth development and youth-led development, Union minister Anurag Thakur said. The body will provide equitable access to youth to actualise their aspirations and build a developed India across the entire spectrum of the government.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Thakur said the primary objective of 'Mera Yuva Bharat' is to make it a "whole of government platform for youth development. The body will be dedicated to the nation on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the PTI reported. The government said that the autonomous body “seeks to harness the immense youth energy for nation-building by enabling youth to act as Yuva Setu between the Government and the citizens”. It aims to develop leadership in youth and better alignment between youth aspirations and community needs. Further, it will enhance efficiency through convergence of existing programmes and act as a one stop shop for young people and ministries, the ministry said.