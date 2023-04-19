New Delhi [India], April 19 : Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said the Union Cabinet has approved the National Quantum Mission with a budget provision of Rs 6003 crores.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the National Quantum Mission (NQM) aiming to seed, nurture and scale up scientific and industrial R&D and create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem in Quantum Technology (QT).

"This will accelerate QT-led economic growth, nurture the ecosystem in the country and make India one of the leading nations in the development of Quantum Technologies and Applications (QTA)," he said.

The new mission targets developing intermediate-scale quantum computers with 50-1000 physical qubits in 8 years in various platforms such as superconducting and photonic technology.

Satellite-based secure quantum communications between ground stations over a range of 2000 kms within India, long-distance secure quantum communications with other countries, inter-city quantum key distribution over 2000 km as well as multi-node Quantum network with quantum memories are also some of the deliverables of the Mission.

The mission will help develop magnetometers with high sensitivity in atomic systems and Atomic Clocks for precision timing, communications and navigation. It will also support the design and synthesis of quantum materials such as superconductors, novel semiconductor structures and topological materials for the fabrication of quantum devices. Single photon sources/detectors, and entangled photon sources will also be developed for quantum communications, sensing and metrological applications.

Four Thematic Hubs (T-Hubs) will be set up in top academic and National R&D institutes in the domains Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum Sensing & Metrology and Quantum Materials & Devices. The hubs will focus on generating new knowledge through basic and applied research and promote R&D in areas that are mandated to them.

NQM can take the technology development ecosystem in the country to a globally competitive level. The mission would greatly benefit communication, health, financial and energy sectors as well as drug design, and space applications. It will provide a huge boost to National priorities like digital India, Make in India, Skill India and Stand-up India, Start-up India, Self-reliant India and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said the cabinet gave its consent to the tabling of Cinematograph Act 2023 at the next session of the Parliament.

"Earlier, in 2019, it (Cinematograph Act 2023) was presented in the Rajya Sabha and the Standing Committee gave certain recommendations. We also had extensive discussions with the shareholders and others and ensure that the content doesn't suffer due to piracy. Cinematograph Act 2023 has been drafted," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor